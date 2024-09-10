Meow Wolf announces opening date for newest exhibit

By KOB

Meow Wolf to open new Houston exhibit on Halloween

Meow Wolf unveiled the theme of exhibit and released some photos of what you can expect to see there.

SANTA FE, N.M. — If you’re a Meow Wolf fan, you may want to spend Halloween in Houston this year.

Meow Wolf is opening the new “Radio Tave” exhibit on the spooky day. Visitors will step into a radio station that takes them into another dimension. It has a labyrinth of paths, portals and hidden doors that they say is filled with interactive mysteries for you to solve if you visit.

Since it’s Texas, there’s also a cowboy dive bar and a restaurant.

“Radio Tave” tickets go on sale Oct. 1 to the general public. There are two presales taking place before then, however. Click here to learn more.