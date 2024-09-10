Meow Wolf announces opening date for newest exhibit

Meow Wolf unveiled the theme of exhibit and released some photos of what you can expect to see there.

SANTA FE, N.M. — If you’re a Meow Wolf fan, you may want to spend Halloween in Houston this year.

Meow Wolf is opening the new “Radio Tave” exhibit on the spooky day. Visitors will step into a radio station that takes them into another dimension. It has a labyrinth of paths, portals and hidden doors that they say is filled with interactive mysteries for you to solve if you visit.

Since it’s Texas, there’s also a cowboy dive bar and a restaurant.

“Radio Tave” tickets go on sale Oct. 1 to the general public. There are two presales taking place before then, however. Click here to learn more.