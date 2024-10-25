Meow Wolf to open all night for first time

SANTA FE, N.M. — For the first time ever, Meow Wolf Santa Fe will have the doors to the House of Eternal Return open all night.

Meow Wolf Santa Fe opened Friday at 11 a.m. and will remain open until Saturday at 8 p.m. They call it “The Night of Eternal Return.”

According to a rep from Meow Wolf, visitors can roam the “surreal realms” of the exhibit in the “haunting hours of twilight and dawn” as they explore “uncharted territory” for daring explorers. The Night of Eternal Return is part of Cosmic Howl, a monthlong celebration with a diverse lineup of activities.

While Cosmic Howl has events and activities for all ages, The Night of Eternal Return is only for adults, age 18 and older. Guests can bring beverages purchased at the Meow Wolf bars and café into the exhibit but only responsibly. All other exhibit rules apply. (Click/tap here to learn more)