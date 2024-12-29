Midweek cold front will bring high winds across New Mexico

An approaching cold front will bring high winds to New Mexico on Monday, followed by a cool but dry midweek.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures continue well above normal over the weekend, with temperatures nearing record highs for several locations along the eastern plains on Sunday and Monday.

The main area of concern over the next several days will be strong winds over eastern New Mexico,

leading to critical fire weather conditions on Monday.

Winds diminish after Monday, and temperatures drop to near seasonal averages on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple of backdoor fronts push through eastern New Mexico.

Conditions look to remain dry, and temperatures look to warm back up by the end of the week.

Chief meteorologist Eddie Garcia has your full forecast in the video above.