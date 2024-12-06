Mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs are now available in New Mexico

You can now add your New Mexico driver's license or state ID to your Apple or Google wallet.

SANTA FE, N.M. — You can add your New Mexico driver’s license or state ID to your Apple Wallet and Google Wallet for use at select places.

According to the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division, residents can now add and present their IDs using their mobile device. You can use it at select TSA checkpoints, participating businesses and venues and Apple Store locations in the U.S.

When you drive, you will still need your physical driver’s license. The mobile licenses and ID cards also don’t replace physical licenses and ID cards.

According to MVD, mobile driver’s license acceptance will come to TSA checkpoints at the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Lea County Regional Airport near Hobbs “in the coming weeks.”

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit mvdonline.com.