More storms and wind possible Thursday

Some canyon winds will begin to blow through Wednesday and pick up Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a sunny, mostly dry Wednesday with a stray shower or two in the mountains and low clouds in southeastern New Mexico.

The low clouds may produce some fog Wednesday morning. Then, from there, it should clear out and temperatures should get to some nice readings in the 80s.

Elsewhere will be about the same. The warmest places will likely be in Farmington and the Albuquerque metro.

Come Thursday, weather conditions will get more unstable. Learn more about that in the video above.