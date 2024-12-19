Navajo Nation Council votes to remove its attorney general

The council voted Monday to remove Ethel Branch – however, it's unclear why this happened.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council’s sudden vote to remove Ethel Branch from the role of attorney general has raised many questions.

The council voted 13-6 to remove Branch during a special session held Monday. The governing body never discussed why or mentioned any reason behind the motion to remove her. Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton was the sponsor of the business at the meeting.

The Navajo Nation Council said during the special session, “Colleagues we do have a vote of 13 in favor… We will recognize the vote on the consent agenda and the next order of business will be…”

President Buu Nygren stated, “I am greatly disappointed with the Navajo Nation Council’s actions to arbitrarily remove Ethel Branch as the nation’s attorney general.”

Title II of the Navajo Nation Code states:

“The attorney general is appointed by the Navajo Nation Council, upon recommendation by the Navajo Nation President… the attorney general and deputy attorney general serve at the pleasure of the council… and that the attorney general can be removed from the position with or without cause, by the action of the Navajo Nation Council.”

After the council’s surprising move Heather Clah will serve as the acting attorney general until the council picks a new one.

We reached out to Ethel Branch but haven’t heard back.