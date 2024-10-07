New Mexicans react to Vanderbilt upset led by Albuquerque native Diego Pavia

The college football world is still buzzing about this major upset Saturday when unranked Vanderbilt upset top-ranked Alabama.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The college football world is still buzzing about this major upset Saturday when unranked Vanderbilt upset top-ranked Alabama.

The Vanderbilt Commodores last took down the Crimson Tide in 1984.

But some New Mexicans are more focused on the Commodores’ quarterback, Diego Pavia. Pavia is an Albuquerque native who transferred there from New Mexico State. The Volcano Vista High School star followed coach Jerry Kill to Vanderbilt.

“Being from New Mexico, putting New Mexico on the map, going to Vanderbilt, like these guys said, taking a win over one of the top teams in all of college football over the years. That is a big step not just for him but for New Mexico in general,” said Thomas, a UNM student.

“I think it is really wonderful what Vanderbilt is doing. It was a really good upset. Great game, great match up. And the fact that the quarterback is from New Mexico just makes it so much better,” said Chris Lopez, a UNM student.

However, Pavia is known for other reasons in Lobo Country. Back in 2023, KOB 4 obtained video of him urinating on the UNM logo in the school’s practice facility before the Rio Grande Rivalry game.

Some Lobo fans are ready to leave that all in the past and focus on a new era for him.

“The fact that they both traveled together to the same college. I know from a couple of friends I have here that play football, the relationship between players and coaches can get pretty close, so it is pretty impressive that they carried that over there,” said Bryan Tavares, a UNM student.

Other Lobos said that, even though he was a former rival, they are proud of him rep’ing the 505.

“I think he deserves everything that he has earned, all of his hard work definitely got him to where he is today,” said Mateo, a UNM student.

The Lobo fans we spoke to Sunday also had criticism for someone else. They said former Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales should’ve recruited Pavia when he had the chance.