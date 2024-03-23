New Mexico chef Marc Quiñones competes on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

A New Mexico chef recently took a turn representing the Land of Enchantment and its cuisine on national television.

Chef Marc Quiñones is the executive chef at the Level 5 restaurant at Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque. He competed against Bobby Flay on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”

It was also mentor vs. mentee – Quiñones vs. Santa Fe chef Bryan Romero.

“What a great format for both of us to kind of put our best out there. To you know, feature New Mexico,” Quiñones said. “You don’t want the student to come in and beat the teacher. Oh no, that’s not gonna happen.”

Chef Quiñones proved he could stand the heat and reigned supreme in the first match. The other match, you’ll have to watch the show.

“I might be from New York, but New Mexico made me the chef that I am today. And I’m really proud of that,” Quiñones said.

When Quiñones became head chef at Level 5 last year, he completely revamped the menu. He wanted to reflect the cultural traditions of New Mexico cuisine.

“I want the storyline here to be all about New Mexico,” he said.

Taking traditional Native American dishes, largely focused on wild game and seasonal vegetables, and adding a modern touch to create what he calls “modern New Mexico ranch culture.”

Quiñones cooked for rockstars Bono and The Edge – and most notably President Joe Biden.

President Biden thought the food was so good that he personally gave Quiñones official commendation.

Not only that, but Quiñones is a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Award.

Even with all that, Quiñones stays humble.

“Outside of work, I’m a pretty simple man. You know, it’s just running a family,” he said.

Quiñones says family always comes before food.

Running, though? It saved him at the lowest point of his life.

“I was 65-70 pounds heavier than I am today,” Quiñones said. “At that moment, I said, ‘I can’t do this, I’m not even going to make it to 40 years old,’ you know? I was struggling to pick up my little boy.”

Now, there’s no stopping Quiñones. He’s run 40 marathons – and counting.

It’s the kind of grind he brings back to his kitchen.

Quiñones sums it up as, “Running and family, and more culinary.”