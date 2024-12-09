New Mexico college to offer free tuition for lower-income students

People from New Mexico families who make less than a certain amount of money can now go to college for free without having to go far from home.

SANTA FE, N.M. — St. John’s College in Santa Fe is now offering free tuition for any student whose family earns $75,000 or less.

The free tuition offer is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents who submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – better known as FAFSA – and show a total income of $75,000 or less and “typical assets.” According to the college, they will get the institutional and federal grants they need to cover the cost of freshman year tuition. After freshman year, they will get those same grants, as long as the income or assets don’t change.

Students may also receive grants, loans and work study opportunities to help with the cost of housing and food.

This policy will go into effect for incoming students, beginning in spring 2025.

The grants come from its “Freeing Minds” campaign that has raised over $326 million since 2018.