New Mexico family helps decorate White House for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year’s White House Christmas display features 83 Christmas trees, 165,000 holiday lights, 28,000 ornaments – and a connection to New Mexico.

Rita Martinez-Purson and her husband traveled from Santa Fe to Washington, D.C. to work on this year’s White House Christmas display. Their friends from Arizona volunteered last year and encouraged them to try.

Martinez-Purson and her husband were two of 300 volunteers chosen from across the U.S. to deck the halls of the White House.

