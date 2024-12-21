New Mexico Health Care Authority talks mental health resources during holiday season

Whether you're struggling with substance use, strained family relations or just overwhelmed with the season, the holidays can be a difficult time for some.

“What we really need to recognize is that holidays trigger all sorts of emotions for us. Depression if we have lost someone, anxiety if we are trying to express our boundaries to family members,” said Rosella Sanchez, director of Community and Stakeholder Relations, NM 988.

In November, the 988 lifeline received 7,000 calls. In the first two weeks of December, they’ve gotten more than 2,000 calls and expect that number to grow over the holiday season.

“We have seen an uptick in calls during the holiday season, and I think that speaks to people understanding that their mental health is very important,” said Alicia Salazar, a crisis services manager of New Mexico Health Care Authority.

The 988-line offers confidential support 24/7, but there is also another option for those who aren’t comfortable picking up the phone.

“We realize that some people want to call, we realize some people want to text, and we realize some people just want to connect online, and they don’t want to text or call. So NMConnect is one of the resources that 988 is able to offer,” said Salazar.

The app is free to download on any device.

“The app was created by New Mexicans for New Mexicans,” said Sanchez.

The app is particularly resourceful for people in rural parts of our state. It gives them the ability to fill out different self-assessments and get resources on the spot.

“What I like about the app is it is confidential, and it’s private. I think it is really important to be able to have access to something that is private when you are feeling like you are at a loss and don’t want to necessarily pick up the phone and call that natural support,” said Sanchez.

They also have a work book for people who prefer to write their thoughts out. The book and the app are also available in Spanish.