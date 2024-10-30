New Mexico health care provider expands infant and maternal health services

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico announced their latest initiative to help infant and maternal health here in our state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico announced their latest initiative to expand infant and maternal health care here in our state.

The initiative is happening through the expansion of their Special Beginnings program. According to BCBS of NM, they have about 10 new organizations joining the statewide program. They’re designed to help address infant and maternal health care gaps.

“We wanted to penetrate deeply into the community to make certain that those people who need services are getting the services,” said Yolanda Lawson, the executive medical director for maternal and infant health for BCBS of NM.

The new partners consist of clinical and community-based organizations. Those organizations include Lovelace Health, Gallup Community Health and UNM Health Science Center. They hope to address issues of transportation, food access, substance use disorders and mental health disorders, among other issues.

“Addressing rural aspects and people having difficulty, perhaps, getting to doctors or other care centers,” Lawson said.

That’s why she said it’s important to expand their services in New Mexico.

“70% of one’s health can be attributed to social factors. By bringing together all of these collaborators, we’re able to address and improve the health outcomes of moms and babies,” Lawson said.

If you’d like to learn more, visit this link.