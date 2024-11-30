New Mexico high school basketball star signs elusive NIL deal

A basketball player, who turned into a star on the court in New Mexico, has become the first high school player to sign an elusive NIL deal.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has its fair share of homegrown stars who all called our state home at one point – Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Lovato, Brian Urlacher, Alex Bregman and others.

Now, a local basketball star is adding her name to that list one layup at a time.

“It’s a special evening. She deserves everything that she’s receiving right now,” said Brandon Mason, the president of ABC Prep.

Mason joined the family of Eldorado High School senior Bella Hines and her supporters as Hines signed to play basketball with Louisiana State University.

Once a Golden Eagle, Bella Hines is now an LSU Tiger.

Hines was highly recruited and had her pick of where to continue her career. However, she said she knew she wanted to “Geaux” join the family in Baton Rouge.

“I would definitely say the culture and how family-oriented of a program they are. Just being able to know that I’m leaving home and still feel like it’s a family out there, meant a lot to me. So I’m glad I’m going somewhere where I feel at home,” she said.

Hines ranks 30th among the 2025 women’s basketball player recruiting class. Her coach said it’s her drive on the court that got her there.

“She’s probably one of the nicest young ladies, and she’s the complete opposite on the court. I mean, when she steps on the court, she turns into a different person. And the things that she’s able to do, the way she handles the ball, her speed or pace, she rebounds, she takes more charges than anybody I’ve ever met,” Mason said.

Hines is also the only active high school basketball player – male or female – to have a Name, Image and Likeness deal. Hines’ NIL deal is with Nike’s Jordan brand.

“Once they made NIL legal in New Mexico, I knew I had a chance to get somewhere. And once they made it legal, I was in my taking-off stage so it’s honestly crazy just to know that I’m the only active athlete signed with Jordan. It’s a blessing honestly,” she said. “It was like a surreal moment. I didn’t even think it was real. Jordan is an amazing brand and he [Michael Jordan]’s like an icon of basketball. So, being able to be signed with him, it’s a blessing and something that I never thought would happen.”

Hines’ deal includes a monthly merch allotment, Jordan products and cash bonuses. She also has an NIL deal with jewelry company GLD – known for working with professional athletes and major league sports.

The Albuquerque native said she’s soaking in every moment before spreading her claws at LSU.

“It’s a great moment in time. Not a lot of people get to sign this letter, so just knowing that I’m one of those few means a lot,” Hines said.