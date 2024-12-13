New Mexico Ice Wolves to sport Christmas jerseys to benefit PB&J Family Services

The hockey team will be helping PB&J Family Services.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Players with the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team will sport special Christmas jerseys this weekend to benefit PB&J Family Services.

The Ice Wolves will wear Christmas journeys during its three-game homestand this weekend, Dec. 13-15. The team is encouraging attendees to bring a new or lightly-used stuffed animal for the teddy bear toss Sunday. All of the stuffed animals tossed on to the rink will go to children whom Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies encounter during difficult encounter this holiday season.

For tickets and more information on this weekend’s homestand, visit this website.

There will also be an auction to benefit PB&J Family Services. PB&J provides “intensive wraparound services for children and their parents, including parenting education in the homes.” To learn more about them, visit their website.