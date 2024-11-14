New Mexico Ski Swap this weekend at Expo NM

If you're looking for some skiing equipment or to upgrade the equipment you have already, here's a good opportunity.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ski season is upon us and if you’re looking for some new gear or to get rid of the old stuff, this weekend’s New Mexico Ski Swap is the perfect time.

The event is the largest fundraiser for Sandia Peak Ski Patrol, a nonprofit organization that offers ski and board safety education, emergency medical care and extrication for guests at Sandia Peak ski area and winter safety education.

As an outdoors enthusiast, it’s also a great time to get in on some nicely-priced gear.

The event starts with a VIP presale Friday from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $20 per person with anyone age 12 an under free with a paying adult. The public gear check-in is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, the public sale is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public check/gear pick-up is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

