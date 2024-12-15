New Mexico State Police investigate quadruple homicide in Belen

BELEN, N.M. — A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a quadruple homicide at a residence on Camino Escondido in Belen on Saturday.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to the scene after Diego Leyva called the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 a.m., telling the dispatcher that he had killed his family. When deputies arrived on scene, Leyva was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies entered the home and found four victims, all deceased. A handgun was located on a kitchen table.

Leyva has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is undergoing detox at a local hospital, and once cleared, he will be booked into a juvenile detention facility.

The Office of the Medical Investigator is working to identify the four victims. No further information is available at this time.