New Mexico United fans hold out hope for new stadium even as playoff run ends

Thousands of fans braved the cold temperatures to cheer on New Mexico United in the USL Championship playoffs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Phillip Maldonado is basically a next-door neighbor to a ton of sports action, that includes tailgating, games, and of course fans for New Mexico United, the Isotopes, the Lobos and all the high school sports hosted at the nearby stadiums.



Proposals to build a new stadium for New Mexico United have been stalled after Balloon Fiesta Park neighbors raised concerns over possibly loud noise and heavy traffic.



“Noise wise, I just hear the stadium go off, and it’s usually it sounds like fun,” Maldonado said. “I really want to go sometimes, especially after work when I hear it, but it hasn’t been obnoxious. It’s like it gets to about, what about 10 o’clock, and then nothing.”



Traffic and parking haven’t been an issue, other residents near Isotopes Park said.



“We don’t really have a big problem about that, because I know they I think they more controlled it,” one neighbor said. “Where you see the signs with the neighborhood that it’s just the permanent parking so, like, we’ve never really had a problem with parking in our front yard or anything like that.”



“I can’t tell you how special it is those of us that have been supporting the team since day one. It is really, really a special day,” United fan Matthew Troche said before the game Saturday night.

New Mexico United hosted the Las Vegas Lights in the Western Conference semifinals, which was just the team’s second postseason home game. Fans didn’t disappoint as they braved the cold temperatures to enjoy the historic game, even though United would go on to lose 1-0 on a late goal.

“For the last six years we’ve been rooting on this team and to see the team representing New Mexico and just being forced for good,” United fan Matthew Dosanjh said.



Fans we spoke to said they support a new stadium.



Three neighborhood associations near Balloon Fiesta Park continue to fight against building the proposed stadium.



In September, the associations appealed the Albuquerque City Council’s August decision to deny an appeal to the planning process. That decision is now in the hands of the Second District Court, where no decision has been made yet, but fans said no matter where United plays they’ll be there.