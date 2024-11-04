New Mexico United hosts first home playoff match

United fans came out in full force to watch a fierce match against one of the biggest rivals for the club.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United made history Sunday night on the pitch of Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

For the first time ever, United host a playoff match at home – and home field advantage lived up to its reputation. United took down Phoenix Rising, 2-1, securing their ticket to the USL Western Conference Semifinals. United will host again this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as they take on Las Vegas.

Around 11,447 fans will wait in anticipation for the big match Saturday. They braved the cooler temperatures and rainy weather to see the victory Sunday in United’s intense rematch with Phoenix.

