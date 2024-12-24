New Mexico United names new head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United unveiled a Christmas gift for their fans Tuesday, naming Dennis Sanchez the fourth head coach in club history.

Sanchez is a familiar face, as he led the Las Vegas Lights to an upset 1-0 victory over United in the USL Championship Western Conference quarterfinals on November 9. The Lights set club records for wins (13), points (50) and finish (fourth) in the Western Conference, reaching the conference finals after never having previously qualified for the playoffs.

“I couldn’t be more excited to become a part of the New Mexico United family,” Sanchez said in a press release issued by United. “It’s a privilege to join such a special club with a clear vision for success. The drive to win trophies, the caliber of people here, and the deep ties to our community are what made this opportunity so compelling. We’re focused on building on the club’s recent achievements and aiming for even more success, because that’s what our incredible supporters deserve.”

Sanchez had previously served as an assistant coach with Austin FC II of MLS Next Pro in 2023, and before that was with the Charleston Battery and Sacramento Republic of USL Championship.

United will formally introduce Sanchez at a press conference in January.