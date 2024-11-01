New Mexico United set for first home playoff match

The match is this weekend and marks a big breakthrough for the six-year-old club.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend marks a big milestone for New Mexico United as the club will get to play their first-ever home playoff match.

United will play this Sunday at 6 p.m. on the Rio Grande Credit Union Field pitch at Isotopes Park. It is the first time in the six-year history of the club that they will get to host a home playoff match.

Ron Patel, the president of the club, joined us to talk about the season so far and what to expect this Sunday, in the video above.