New Mexico United unveils 2025 schedule

Jonathan Fjeld | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United unveiled its 2025 schedule Thursday.

The 2025 New Mexico United schedule will feature 30 regular-season matches in the USL Championship. They will play 22 matches against Western Conference opponents in a home-and-home series. The other eight matches will be against Eastern Conference opponents, evenly split between home and away.

United’s home match is March 22 against El Paso Locomotive FC. They will wrap up the regular season at home against Rhode Island FC, last season’s Eastern Conference champion.

Some other notable matches include a June 7 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the defending USL Championship champion, and a Sept. 28 match against newcomers Lexington SC.

United will also play four USL Jägermeister Cup matches. Group play begins April 26 with a match against Union Omaha and ends July 26 with a match against San Antonio FC.

The USL Jägermeister Cup includes all 38 professional men’s clubs. Teams will play in dedicated Jägermeister Cup weekends in the last week of each month as teams compete in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. The Jägermeister Cup Final is scheduled for Oct. 11.

New Mexico United’s 2025 USL Championship schedule:

DateOpponentLocationCompetition
03/08/2025Sacramento Republic FCAwayUSL Championship
03/15/2025Las Vegas LightsAwayUSL Championship
03/22/2025El Paso Locomotive FCHomeUSL Championship
03/29/2025Miami FCAwayUSL Championship
04/05/2025Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCAwayUSL Championship
04/12/2025North Carolina FCHomeUSL Championship
04/23/2025Monterey Bay FCHomeUSL Championship
04/26/2025Union OmahaHomeUSL Jägermeister Cup
05/03/2025El Paso Locomotive FCAwayUSL Championship
05/10/2025Phoenix Rising FCHomeUSL Championship
05/17/2025Orange County SCAwayUSL Championship
05/24/2025Oakland Roots SCAwayUSL Championship
05/31/2025Phoenix Rising FCAwayUSL Jägermeister Cup
06/07/2025Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCHomeUSL Championship
06/14/2025Lexington SCAwayUSL Championship
06/21/2025San Antonio FCHomeUSL Championship
06/28/2025Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCHomeUSL Jägermeister Cup
07/04/2025Pittsburgh Riverhounds SCAwayUSL Championship
07/12/2025Charleston BatteryHomeUSL Championship
07/26/2025San Antonio FCAwayUSL Jägermeister Cup
07/30/2025Hartford AthleticAwayUSL Championship
08/09/2025FC TulsaAwayUSL Championship
08/16/2025Las Vegas LightsHomeUSL Championship
08/23/2025Louisville City FCAwayUSL Championship
08/30/2025Sacramento Republic FCHomeUSL Championship
09/06/2025San Antonio FCAwayUSL Championship
09/10/2025Detroit City Football ClubHomeUSL Championship
09/13/2025FC TulsaHomeUSL Championship
09/20/2025Monterey Bay FCAwayUSL Championship
09/28/2025Lexington SCHomeUSL Championship
10/04/2025Phoenix Rising FCAwayUSL Championship
10/11/2025Orange County SCHomeUSL Championship
10/18/2025Oakland Roots SCHomeUSL Championship
10/25/2025Rhode Island FCHomeUSL Championship