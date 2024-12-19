New Mexico United unveils 2025 schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United unveiled its 2025 schedule Thursday.

The 2025 New Mexico United schedule will feature 30 regular-season matches in the USL Championship. They will play 22 matches against Western Conference opponents in a home-and-home series. The other eight matches will be against Eastern Conference opponents, evenly split between home and away.

United’s home match is March 22 against El Paso Locomotive FC. They will wrap up the regular season at home against Rhode Island FC, last season’s Eastern Conference champion.

Some other notable matches include a June 7 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the defending USL Championship champion, and a Sept. 28 match against newcomers Lexington SC.

United will also play four USL Jägermeister Cup matches. Group play begins April 26 with a match against Union Omaha and ends July 26 with a match against San Antonio FC.

The USL Jägermeister Cup includes all 38 professional men’s clubs. Teams will play in dedicated Jägermeister Cup weekends in the last week of each month as teams compete in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. The Jägermeister Cup Final is scheduled for Oct. 11.

New Mexico United’s 2025 USL Championship schedule:

Date Opponent Location Competition 03/08/2025 Sacramento Republic FC Away USL Championship 03/15/2025 Las Vegas Lights Away USL Championship 03/22/2025 El Paso Locomotive FC Home USL Championship 03/29/2025 Miami FC Away USL Championship 04/05/2025 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Away USL Championship 04/12/2025 North Carolina FC Home USL Championship 04/23/2025 Monterey Bay FC Home USL Championship 04/26/2025 Union Omaha Home USL Jägermeister Cup 05/03/2025 El Paso Locomotive FC Away USL Championship 05/10/2025 Phoenix Rising FC Home USL Championship 05/17/2025 Orange County SC Away USL Championship 05/24/2025 Oakland Roots SC Away USL Championship 05/31/2025 Phoenix Rising FC Away USL Jägermeister Cup 06/07/2025 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Home USL Championship 06/14/2025 Lexington SC Away USL Championship 06/21/2025 San Antonio FC Home USL Championship 06/28/2025 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Home USL Jägermeister Cup 07/04/2025 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Away USL Championship 07/12/2025 Charleston Battery Home USL Championship 07/26/2025 San Antonio FC Away USL Jägermeister Cup 07/30/2025 Hartford Athletic Away USL Championship 08/09/2025 FC Tulsa Away USL Championship 08/16/2025 Las Vegas Lights Home USL Championship 08/23/2025 Louisville City FC Away USL Championship 08/30/2025 Sacramento Republic FC Home USL Championship 09/06/2025 San Antonio FC Away USL Championship 09/10/2025 Detroit City Football Club Home USL Championship 09/13/2025 FC Tulsa Home USL Championship 09/20/2025 Monterey Bay FC Away USL Championship 09/28/2025 Lexington SC Home USL Championship 10/04/2025 Phoenix Rising FC Away USL Championship 10/11/2025 Orange County SC Home USL Championship 10/18/2025 Oakland Roots SC Home USL Championship 10/25/2025 Rhode Island FC Home USL Championship