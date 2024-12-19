New Mexico United unveils 2025 schedule
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United unveiled its 2025 schedule Thursday.
The 2025 New Mexico United schedule will feature 30 regular-season matches in the USL Championship. They will play 22 matches against Western Conference opponents in a home-and-home series. The other eight matches will be against Eastern Conference opponents, evenly split between home and away.
United’s home match is March 22 against El Paso Locomotive FC. They will wrap up the regular season at home against Rhode Island FC, last season’s Eastern Conference champion.
Some other notable matches include a June 7 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the defending USL Championship champion, and a Sept. 28 match against newcomers Lexington SC.
United will also play four USL Jägermeister Cup matches. Group play begins April 26 with a match against Union Omaha and ends July 26 with a match against San Antonio FC.
The USL Jägermeister Cup includes all 38 professional men’s clubs. Teams will play in dedicated Jägermeister Cup weekends in the last week of each month as teams compete in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. The Jägermeister Cup Final is scheduled for Oct. 11.
New Mexico United’s 2025 USL Championship schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Competition
|03/08/2025
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|03/15/2025
|Las Vegas Lights
|Away
|USL Championship
|03/22/2025
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|03/29/2025
|Miami FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|04/05/2025
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|04/12/2025
|North Carolina FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|04/23/2025
|Monterey Bay FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|04/26/2025
|Union Omaha
|Home
|USL Jägermeister Cup
|05/03/2025
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|05/10/2025
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|05/17/2025
|Orange County SC
|Away
|USL Championship
|05/24/2025
|Oakland Roots SC
|Away
|USL Championship
|05/31/2025
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Away
|USL Jägermeister Cup
|06/07/2025
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|06/14/2025
|Lexington SC
|Away
|USL Championship
|06/21/2025
|San Antonio FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|06/28/2025
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Home
|USL Jägermeister Cup
|07/04/2025
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Away
|USL Championship
|07/12/2025
|Charleston Battery
|Home
|USL Championship
|07/26/2025
|San Antonio FC
|Away
|USL Jägermeister Cup
|07/30/2025
|Hartford Athletic
|Away
|USL Championship
|08/09/2025
|FC Tulsa
|Away
|USL Championship
|08/16/2025
|Las Vegas Lights
|Home
|USL Championship
|08/23/2025
|Louisville City FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|08/30/2025
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Home
|USL Championship
|09/06/2025
|San Antonio FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|09/10/2025
|Detroit City Football Club
|Home
|USL Championship
|09/13/2025
|FC Tulsa
|Home
|USL Championship
|09/20/2025
|Monterey Bay FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|09/28/2025
|Lexington SC
|Home
|USL Championship
|10/04/2025
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Away
|USL Championship
|10/11/2025
|Orange County SC
|Home
|USL Championship
|10/18/2025
|Oakland Roots SC
|Home
|USL Championship
|10/25/2025
|Rhode Island FC
|Home
|USL Championship