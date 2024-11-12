New SNAP work requirements coming to New Mexico in 2025

SANTA FE, N.M. — Starting Jan. 1, 2025, new work requirements will take effect for some people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in New Mexico.

The new requirements will apply to SNAP beneficiaries between the ages of 18-54 who are physically able to work, don’t have dependents and don’t qualify for any other exception. The changes will apply to beneficiaries currently living in Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Eddy and Los Alamos counties, as well as on the San Ildefonso, Pojoaque, Santa Clara and Laguna pueblos.

To continue receiving benefits beyond just three months, beneficiaries must:

Work a total of 80 hours per month (e.g., for pay, in trade for something other than money or as a volunteer)

Participate and comply with a work program for a total of 80 hours per month e.g., the state’s SNAP employment and training program that provides services like job search training, work experience, work activity/work-based learning, pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, internships and on-the-job training

Any other educational or training activities

Any combination of work and work program hours for a total of 80 hours per month

If you’re going to be affected, you will received a mailed notice from the New Mexico Health Care Authority, starting Tuesday.

If you’re looking to confirm a possible exemption from the work requirements, reach out to the HCA online, visit the Income Support Division Office or call the customer service center at 1-800-283-4465 (Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.).