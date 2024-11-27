New statue unveiled in Jennifer Riordan’s memory

The Jennifer Riordan Foundation unveiled a new statue dedicated in her memory Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Jennifer Riordan Foundation unveiled a new statue dedicated in Jennifer’s honor Tuesday.

Jennifer was tragically killed when an engine failure blew out a window on a Southwest Airlines flight in 2018.

After losing Jennifer in 2018, her family said it was important to them to keep her motto to always be kind, loving, caring, and sharing alive.

According to Riordan’s husband, this statue represents the love portion of that motto.

“She made sure she uplifted us as a whole. She lived to be kind, loving and caring, sharing every day, on the good days and the bad days. And wanted everybody to be able to be their best and to be able to do art pieces like this to remind people to be kind, loving, caring, sharing. Just warms our heart as her family and her board members and our friends,” said Michael.

There are three other art pieces around town which represent the other parts of Riordan’s motto.

There’s “Sparky the Kindness Bear” at the Westside Sports Complex, the Science of Kindness Exhibit at Explora, and a sharing wall at the Albuquerque Community Foundation.

Michael says placing this statue representing love at Lovelace Women’s Hospital was important to them. It’s where they had their children, and he says this will be a day he never forgets.