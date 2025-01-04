NM Crusaders for Justice ready for legislative session with renewed hope

Hope for justice is what will carry the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice back to the Roundhouse later this month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hope for justice is what will carry the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice back to the Roundhouse later this month.

Alicia Otero, the co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice, will tell you it isn’t easy. Once Otero and other crusaders leave the Roundhouse after a legislative session, she said, “we feel defeated.”

It’s the victims of violent crimes, including Otero’s own family, who keep her coming back. The upcoming 60-day session is her third session.

“Deep down inside, you just want this so bad for New Mexico that it’s the only thing you can do is keep hope,” Otero said.

Otero said she is encouraged by conversations already happening about juvenile crime.

“They need to have these consequences not slap on the hand anymore,” she said.

Otero wants to see legislators pass stricter penalties and funding for a new juvenile facility.

“It’s too small, and we don’t have the staff. We need a bigger facility, a new way to handle them, and we need the money to do that,” she said.

Otero is also advocating for more crime bills.

“I think we need to up the consequences for felon in possession. I also believe we can also do the firearm while intoxicated. That’s a great one, too. No one should be intoxicated and have a firearm. That’s just disaster waiting to happen,” she said.

To help push these bills to the finish line, Otero has faith in a few new faces in the Roundhouse – including Nicole Chavez, who is taking over state Rep. Bill Rehm’s House District 31 seat.

Like Otero, Chavez lost her son to gun violence. Chavez is also a mainstay at the Roundhouse, as this is her 10th legislative session – but her first as an elected leader.

“I get to control those bills I have been fighting for for so long. I don’t have to beg somebody to please introduce a bill or correct something in a bill within the language,” Chavez said.

Chavez said victims’ rights is her top priority. She said she’ll be working on victims’ rights bills and supporting the attorney general’s effort to start the office of crime advocates.

“You would be shocked to know that criminals have so many different services and advantages compared to victims of violent crime in our state,” Chavez said.

Chavez said she’s also working on a home invasion bill and a three-strikes bill she’s been fighting for since 2016.

“If you’re looking at three violent felonies, do we really want somebody like that walking around the state in our community? I don’t think so,” she said.

Chavez is on Otero’s side about juvenile crime.

“I’ve been saying there needs an overhaul in the Children’s Code for years,” Chavez said. “I have lawmakers from both sides that are that are working on those bills, and so I’m really excited to see those once they’re drafted.”

“At this point, because juvenile crime and crime altogether is such a huge concern, I think we’re going to get a lot done this year,” she added.