NMDOJ: 4 charged in elder and resident abuse cases in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Justice has charged four people in separate cases of alleged elder and resident abuse in our state.

The NMDOJ’s Medicaid Fraud and Elder Abuse Division announced the charges this week. According to the NMDOJ, the incidents happened in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Rio Rancho.

These four people face at least one count of abuse of a resident. Each count carries potential penalties of up to six months in prison.

Salomon Sanchez

Sanchez was an employee at Community Options, Inc., a Developmental Disabilities Waiver group home in Santa Fe. Court documents state, “on or about” May 11, 2024, two videos showed Sanchez forcibly grabbing a resident in a wheelchair and shoving their face toward a table. Sanchez is also accused of degrading that resident and refusing to take them to the bathroom.

The NMDOJ said they interviewed the person who captured video and confirmed the abuse.

Sanchez faces a count of abuse of a resident.

Lee Carrizales

Carrizales was an employee at Pacifica Senior Living Facility in Santa Fe, where he allegedly yelled at two established residents in a memory care unit “on or about” Jan. 7, 2024.

Court documents indicate the two incidents happened after different times during the day. The resident in the second incident reportedly felt scared of Carrizales afterward.

According to court documents, witnesses captured video of these incidents. Carrizales faces two counts of abuse of a resident.

Linda Romero

Romero works as a paid caregiver. She allegedly struck a Developmentally Disabled Waiver recipient multiple times in front of several people.

Edwars D. Bonilla-Aguinada

Bonilla-Aguinada works at Morningstar of Rio Rancho Assisted Living Facility. According to court documents, Bonilla-Aguinada aggressively forced an 89-year-old resident with Alzheimer’s into a diaper change after an accident. The NMDOJ alleges Bonilla-Aguinada disregarded the resident’s discomfort and condition.

“These charges send a clear message that abuse of vulnerable New Mexicans will not be tolerated,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said. “The treatment of our elders and residents in care facilities is a direct reflection of our values as a community. When caregivers violate that trust and inflict harm, they not only hurt individuals but undermine the safety and dignity of our entire system of care. My office will use every tool at our disposal to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable and to restore trust in the care these individuals deserve.”