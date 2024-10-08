NMHealth: Flu season has begun

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health is warning that flu season has begun with a reported spike in cases in a particular part of the state.

According to NMHealth, their Scientific Laboratory Division confirmed the first patients testing positive for seasonal flu. NMHealth is also reportedly aware of elevated numbers of flu cases in northwestern New Mexico.

“Now is a good time to get your flu vaccination before we start to see flu activity statewide,” NMHealth Secretary Patrick Allen said. “Getting you and your family vaccinated every year helps reduce the chances of getting sick, missing work or school, or developing serious illness.”

Officials recommend getting your flu vaccine annually for the best protection. They say that applies to everyone six months of age and older. Vaccinations are available now through May. They recommend people in the following high-risk groups get their vaccine:

Children younger than five years old, especially children younger than two years old

Pregnant individuals up to two weeks post-partum

Ages 50 and older.

People of any age with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart diseas

Anyone who is immunocompromised

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months

For more information about where to go for vaccinations, you can call the NMHealth Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (796-8773). The Helpline available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nurses can answer health questions, health care connections and provider support.

NMHealth updates the viral respiratory infection dashboard weekly to provide updates for medical providers and residents on respiratory virus activity in New Mexico. The dashboard shows the number of cases, as well as when and where they see these cases coming from.