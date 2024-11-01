NMSP: 29 undocumented immigrants, driver detained after traffic stop

A New Mexico State Police officer said they reportedly saw hands holding onto bars attached inside of the van's windows. An upside down license plate tipped them off at first.

SOCORRO, N.M. — An upside-down license plate on a van led to authorities reportedly detaining a driver and 29 undocumented immigrants in southern New Mexico.

A New Mexico State Police officer stopped the van on Interstate 25 near Socorro last week. During the stop, the officer said he saw hands holding on to bars attached to the inside of the van’s windows.

According to NMSP, the driver allegedly said he received money to transport the people inside.

U.S. Border Patrol took over the case.