NMSP: Homeowner shoots and kills suspect in alleged home invasion

LA LUZ, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead after he allegedly broke into someone’s home near Alamogordo.

Investigators learned NMSP officers responded to 85 Appler Rd. in La Luz about a breaking-and-entering call reporting a homeowner fired a gunshot. Investigators said 45-year-old Lucas Moore, of La Luz, broke into the home and tried striking the homeowner. According to NMSP, the homeowner repeatedly told Moore and then shot him when he continued his threats.

NMSP identified the homeowner as the 911 caller. When law enforcement and paramedics arrived, they pronounced Moore dead in the kitchen.

The homeowner’s wife and their three small children were at home at the time of the incident. None of them were injured. The children were reportedly asleep in their rooms and didn’t see the incident.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner. New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident. Once it’s complete, they will submit the case file to the district attorney’s office for review.