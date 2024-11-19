NMSP officers arrest suspects accused of kidnapping 5 children

New Mexico State Police claims license plate readers led them to the vehicle with the two suspects and the children who were allegedly kidnapped.

LORDSBURG, N.M. — Five children are safe after New Mexico State Police arrested two suspects in an alleged kidnapping case out of Texas.

Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, NMSP officers out of Deming received a be on the lookout – BOLO – for a car with Texas plates being driven by someone who reportedly took their five kids and left the state. Officers learned that someone reported the kids as “missing and endangered.”

NMSP claimed the use of an automatic license plate reader picked up the car. Officers tracked the car down to the Love’s Travel Stop in Lordsburg and found Qwaunice Tippitt. They identified Tippitt as the biological mother of the children. Officers also found Charles Jones with her.

Tippitt and Jones now reportedly face kidnapping charges.

The children are now in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.