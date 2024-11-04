Northbound I-25 closed in northern New Mexico

RATON, N.M. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed through Raton Pass due to icy, snow-packed conditions and zero visibility.

The closure goes from mile marker 454, in Raton, to mile marker 460, at Raton Pass and the port of entry.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation camera on I-25 at Raton Pass shows what conditions looked like on the road at around noon Monday:

Northbound I-25 isn’t the only major highway closed in the area. Authorities also closed U.S. Highway 64 earlier in the day from Raton to Clayton – an 82-mile stretch. NMDOT cited road conditions that became “unsafe for travel due to inclement weather.

The NMDOT camera on U.S. 64 at Capulin showed this at around noon Monday: