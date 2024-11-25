Northern New Mexico Toy Drive aims to serve around 8k children

The toy drive is now underway. Here is how you can help.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The City of Santa Fe launched its Northern New Mexico Toy Drive last week with the goal of serving around 8,000 children.

According to the city, that is how many children are in-need. Now through Dec. 15, you can drop off donations at several locations (see below).

The toy drive will benefit more than 40 organizations and monetary donations will go toward buying gifts locally.

Organizers are also hosting an ugly sweater fundraiser Dec. 6 at the Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go toward the toy drive.

The Northern New Mexico Toy Drive started 15 years ago with less than 100 children and quickly ballooned into what it is today.