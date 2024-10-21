1 person dead after plane crash at Las Cruces Air and Space Expo

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a deadly plane crash at the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo Sunday.

New Mexico State Police say one person died on the second day of the air show. Organizers canceled the rest of the events after the crash.

New Mexico State Police say one person died on the second day of the air show. Organizers canceled the rest of the events after the crash.

“We had a single aircraft incident today during the air show portion of our Las Cruces Air and Space Expo. The investigation of this incident will be run by the New Mexico State Police. At this time we are not releasing any details as we are still in the process of starting the investigation and contacting the performer’s family,” said Andy Hume, director of the Las Cruces International Airport.

KOB 4 is still working to find out the identity of the pilot who died, and where they were from.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in Las Cruces Monday to start their investigation. They say a preliminary report should be available within 30 days.