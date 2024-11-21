Online holiday scams to watch for

Millions of dollars have already been lost in these scams, so what can you do to prevent yourself from being among that?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holiday shopping season is about to kick off, which means more people will shop online – and scammers will be out in full force.

With more people shopping online comes more potential scams. Cybersecurity experts say this is primetime for scam artists to go after your information.

One of the ways they do it is the “card declined” scam. If you buy something online and get an error or a “card declined” message, knowing you have the funds, you’ll want to check right away if the charge went through.

Scammers are hoping you enter another card so they can take your information.

The Better Business Bureau hasn’t received any reports of this scam in New Mexico just yet, it’s something to watch out for, especially online.

“Scammers are getting crafty, using high-quality images duping you into believing that this is legitimate product that you’re looking for,” said Austin Calabaza, the community outreach liaison for the BBB.

Calabaza added that other scams include misleading social media ads promoting a free trial or claiming to support a charity.

There are also fake toll collection texts. If you’re driving a long distance, scammers will send a message saying you owe a road toll fee. Then, they’ll provide a link for you to make a payment.

Another one is fake shipping notifications, which you may have seen.

“They might get the tracking information and then the link may not be active or the product never shipped or they keep saying, ‘it’s our busy season… we’re just running a little bit behind’ and they never get the product,” Calabaza said.

Here is what to look for if you’re buying something name-brand or designer:

Get products directly from the brand’s website

Look for the lock at the top of the search bar

Look at the domain name to see if it changes

Use a credit card for your purchase

According to Calabaza, scammers have snagged more than $1.1 million just this year.