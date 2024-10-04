Party Animals to bring ‘Banana Ball’ back to Isotopes Park in 2025

The Party Animals will launch their world tour next year in Albuquerque after a warm reception this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Party Animals are bringing “Banana Ball” back to Albuquerque next year to kick off their world tour at Isotopes Park.

The Party Animals will face the Texas Tailgaters, May 24-25, 2025, after twice playing the Savannah Bananas at Isotopes Park this year.

The Tailgaters are the new addition to the Banana Ball lineup announced Thursday.

One of the top Banana Ball pitchers is Drew Gillespie. The Albuquerque native graduated from Sandia High School in 2017 before playing baseball at UNM from 2017-19.

John Traub, the general manager for the Albuquerque Isotopes, stopped by to talk about the return of Banana Ball next year, in the video above.