Pay it 4ward Hotline: Roadrunner Food Bank | Donations Being Matched

KOB 4 is partnering with Roadrunner Food Bank, Monday, Dec. 9, to help them continue to provide crucial help to New Mexico families this winter.

During the month of December, the first $110,000 in donations will be matched. With donations being matched, every dollar donated can provide 10 meals, instead of just five.

Various partners will be matching these donations, including the Abram and Ray Kaplan Foundation, Jackalope and Smith’s Food and Drug Stores.

To donate over the phone, watch KOB 4 from 5-7 p.m. for the numbers to call. You can also donate online.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, the Roadrunner Food Bank website has information on where you can Find Help. You can also find information there on where to donate money, food and/or your time!