Pocket Theatre offers space for wide range of creatives in Albuquerque

We sat down with the producer at Albuquerque Little Theatre where they make the magic happen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The saying goes, “All the world is a stage,” and sometimes that stage is small, like at the Albuquerque Little Theatre.

The Albuquerque Little Theatre is bring something new, a little out-of-pocket – but in a good way. They’re debuting their Pocket Theatre on Friday.

“It’s not like a sit-and-watch at ALT, like you’re used to, which we all love. Heaven knows, we all love that. But this is more immersive, experimental. It’s something extra special,” said Christy Burbank, the producer of Pocket Theatre at Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Burbank said it’s a different kind of show for both the actors and the audience. Pocket Theatre is a stage for artists in their off-time.

“Sometimes, two years will go by and [there are] no shows in the city I’m living in. [I] Have any shows that are right for me, so I’m out of work for two years, and as a creative, that hurts,” she said.

Like the usual performances at the ALT, this new program allows performers to earn a little buck for their bang.

“We’re told so often, you get paid an applause and, like, just be so grateful for the experience, and you’re so lucky for the experience. It’s just not enough. Money talks. We need to make sure that we’re valuing our performers and our creatives in the city,” Burbank said.

This is no regular curtain call for performers, either.

With Pocket Theatre, actors can pitch their own ideas, create their own scripts, create their cabarets, magic shows, drag shows, burlesque, whatever they want to create,” Burbank said. “It’s a really great way for actors to tap into other creative elements of theater that maybe they have not been able to experience quite yet.”

If you go, just know you should expect more of an immersive experience with the artist.

“We’ve created a venue specifically for Pocket Theatre, for these smaller shows, for a more intimate experience. Here we have 500 seats. That’s such a different experience from watching a show with only 50 seats or 100 seats,” Burbank said.

Pocket Theatre will perform the “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” production Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

If you’re interested in performing, contact the Albuquerque Little Theatre and ask for Christy.