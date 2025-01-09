Police arrest man accused of double murder in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives arrested a 19-year-old man accused of a double murder during an alleged gun and drugs deal last year.

Investigators allege 19-year-old Nathaniel Laws shot and killed 20-year-old Abdullah Abbas and 18-year-old Kylee Silva. Police identified Silva as Abbas’ girlfriend.

According to police, Abbas used an account named “GunMart” to sell drugs and guns on Telegram. Detectives said this is how Abbas arranged to meet Laws on June 4 at 3111 Jane Pl. N.E. They said nearby neighbors reported seeing a man run from the scene through an arroyo. Detectives added they later identified that man as Laws.

Detectives said they tracked down Laws after they learned he tried selling a gun allegedly in Abbas’ possession at the time of his death. They said they searched a home where Laws was on Wednesday and found the gun in the case.

Laws now faces charges of two counts of murder with a firearm enhancement, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Nathaniel Laws, photo courtesy of APD