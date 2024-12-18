Police: Suspect arrested for firing ‘several hundred rounds of ammunition’ overnight

Police arrested a suspect accused of firing "hundreds of rounds of ammunition" overnight in Rio Rancho.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Rio Rancho Police Department received a call in reference to those gunshots near Sabana Grande Avenue and New Mexico State Road 528.

“Officers arrived on scene and heard a large amount of gunfire. There were several hundred rounds of ammunition fired and, as a result, a SWAT call was activated,” said Capt. Jacquelynn Reedy, a spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Reedy said they found the gunfire came from near the 4100 block of Las Casas Ct. Air support from New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Police Department responded. As they did, the suspect shot at them.

After a long standoff, police said they arrested a person they identified as Eric Brusstar, of Rio Rancho, without any issues. He is now facing “a number of charges,” according to RRPD.

No one was injured in this incident.