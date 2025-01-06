Police arrest man accused of stealing over $20k of diesel fuel

The man is accused of modifying the fuel pump and having an extra fuel tank in his truck to carry out the scheme.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of diesel fuel from a gas station in Santa Fe.

Police say they received a call about the suspect filling up his Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Speedway gas station near the I-25 and Saint Francis Drive interchange. Officers investigated and allege the suspect altered a fuel pump so the pump could dispense more fuel than it could calculate. They also allege the suspect had done this multiple times “over the past several weeks” and had an additional fuel tank in the bed of his truck to carry this out.

Santa Fe police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alfredo Fonteboa Hechavarria, of Albuquerque. They arrested Hechavarria on charges of:

Larceny (Over $20,000)

Receiving Stolen Property (Retain) (Over $20,000)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Damage to Property (Over $1,000)

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office went to Hechavarria’s home and found an additional vehicle allegedly linked to several incidents of fuel theft.

Police also arrested his wife, 37-year-old Dania Guerra, on conspiracy charges. Guerra and Hechavarria are in the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.