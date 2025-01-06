Police charge woman accused of killing boyfriend

Police accuse the woman of trying to dispose of bloody clothes after allegedly carrying out the crime.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend over the weekend in Albuquerque.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police said they received a 911 call from 44-year-old Celeste Al-Asady. Al-Asady reported she checked on her neighbor, who appeared to be dead at his residence near the intersection of Coors and Avalon, just north of Coors and Central.

Officers arrived and said they found Al-Asady, who had blood on her clothes. They then found a pool of blood and found the victim on the floor, with a trail of blood leading upstairs.

According to police, Al-Asady told officers she heard glass break at about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t check on the victim until two hours later. When she entered the apartment, she allegedly said she saw a pocket knife on the floor, picked it up and put it on the counter. Then, she said the victim had blood all over him and throwing water on his face to wake him up.

Police said they learned about a “loud and physical confrontation” Saturday night between Al-Asady and the victim, whom she reportedly had dated.

Detectives said they found evidence of Al-Asady tracking the victim’s blood throughout the apartment and discarding the bloody clothes in the apartment.

Al-Asady now faces a murder charge. She will be booked into the Metro Detention Center once she is done being treated for alcohol withdrawals, police say.