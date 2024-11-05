Police investigate death near I-40 and Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have closed the westbound Interstate 40 on-ramp to Carlisle Boulevard while they investigate a death in the area.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded Tuesday morning to a report of an unresponsive person in the area of Carlisle and I-40. First responders pronounced the person dead at the scene.

APD is on-scene to investigate the circumstances of the death.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.