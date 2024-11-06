Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday morning in northeast Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers responded to reports of a crash shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of Candelaria Road and San Mateo Boulevard.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Officers shut down westbound Candelaria to investigate the crash.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.