Police: Person struck and killed by train in Gallup

The incident happened Thursday evening and suspended train services in the area while officers investigated.

GALLUP, N.M. — Police in Gallup are investigating after they say a person was hit and killed by a train Thursday.

Gallup Police Department posted on social media that officers responded Thursday around 5:04 p.m. to an incident involving a train and a pedestrian at the intersection of Second Street and Route 66. They received a report about a train striking and killing someone.

Train services were suspended to conduct the investigation. Further details are limited.