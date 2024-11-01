Police seek help in finding woman who went missing in Jemez Mountains

According to APD, Ingrid Lane went missing on Oct. 15, 2023 after last being seen on a remote forest road in the Jemez Mountains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police need your help as they’re still looking to find an Albuquerque woman who suddenly went missing in the Jemez Mountains over a year ago.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Ingrid Lane was last seen by her husband leaving their home in Albuquerque early in the morning of Oct. 15, 2023. Lane left in a black four-door Subaru, headed for the Zen Center in Jemez Springs.

Three days passed and her husband hadn’t heard from her, prompting him to call police. He said an Apple air tag pinged and led investigators to a forest road where they found her car with a smashed rear window.

Police said they received unconfirmed reports that Lane was seen in the area of Wilson Park, off Anderson Street in Albuquerque, as well as the Damacio Grocery and Liquor Store at 913 San Pedro Dr. S.E. and the Valencia and Yucca House apartment complexes. Again, police couldn’t confirm those reports.

If you have any information that could help APD find Lane, call them at 505-242-2677.

