Police seek information on killing of Santa Fe man

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect – or suspects – in a 2022 murder case.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, Michael Trilling was found dead in his apartment late in the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2022. Trilling was living at the Casitas de Bella Apartments at the time. He was 64 years old, six foot tall and weighed 165 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police are seeking information on who may have been involved in this. You can anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050 or contact Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.