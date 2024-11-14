Police seek person of interest in shooting death of tattoo shop owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police need your help in identifying a person of interest in the shooting death of a tattoo shop owner.

Police confirmed John Sisneros was shot and killed Thursday morning inside of Por Vida Tattoo shop at 4th Street and Coal Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. Sisneros, known to many as Bale Sisneros, was the owner of that shop. Officers found him shot and killed when they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crime Stoppers released a photo of a person of interest in the case. If you have any information that can help detectives identify this person, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.