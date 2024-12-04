Popular Albuquerque donut business suddenly closes

Two Boys Donuts announced the closure Tuesday, "effective immediately."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another place to get a sweet treat in Albuquerque has closed.

Two Boys Donuts announced on social media Tuesday that the business is “closed, effective immediately.” The business had two locations which KOB 4 found are now both listed as closed.

Two Boys was located in Albuquerque on Holly Avenue, near San Pedro Drive and Paseo del Norte, and in Los Lunas, just west of Main Street and I-25.

The business didn’t elaborate on why they were closing. However, they thanked customers for “a good run of 5 years, 4 months and 26 days.”