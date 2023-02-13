Precipitation covers New Mexico Monday evening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Precipitation will cover New Mexico as Monday evening rolls around and brings the next band of winter weather.

A band of showers will likely break out in central New Mexico. The heaviest snow is likely in far-northwest New Mexico. That’s from the Chuska Mountains northwest of Gallup, northeast toward Nageezi and north to Dulce and Chama.

U.S. 550 will likely be heavily impacted from just south of Cuba to near the Angel Peak Badlands turnoff. Blowing and drifting snow will likely accompany the cold front as it moves through the area just after sunset.

I-40 will likely see impacts near the Continental Divide but models are indicating more fleeting impacts accompanying the cold front.

Highway 84, from near Abiquiu Reservoir north to Chama, will also see significant travel impacts from snow-packed roads. It’ll also come from low visibility in falling snow and blowing snow this evening and overnight.

After midnight, the Sangre de Cristo mountains get into the action with a band of heavy snow developing late tonight into early Tuesday morning, impacting travel on Highway 68 from near Velarde to Taos, Questa and Costilla.

See a full look at all in Meteorologist Eddie Garcia's forecast

