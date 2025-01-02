Presbyterian shows first babies born in 2025

The hospital showed off the first two babies born there in the New Year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We can’t properly celebrate the New Year without showing off some of the first babies born in New Mexico in 2025.

Presbyterian showed Arraya Rose Gutierrez and her mom, Arianna, as well as Sophie Agnir.

Arraya was born at Presbyterian Hospital in downtown Albuquerque at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Arraya is seven pounds and one ounce.

Sophie was born at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday. Sophie is just an itty bitty four pounds and 14 ounces.