Prominent metro district court judge to retire after over 18 years

Judge Stan Whitaker has been lauded for helping keep court operations going during the pandemic, in particular.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A prominent judge in the Albuquerque metro will retire after more than 18 years on the bench with the Second Judicial District Court.

Judge Stan Whitaker will retire from the bench Dec. 20. Judge Whitaker was appointed to the court on July 7, 2006.

In his time, Whitaker served as the senior judge in the criminal division. He also served as chief judge from 2018-21 and was praised for successfully managing court operations during the pandemic.

Before becoming a judge, Whitaker earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and his law degree from the University of New Mexico.

“I am honored to have worked alongside Judge Whitaker,” Chief Judge Marie Ward said. “His dedication to justice and service has been a true asset to this court. His leadership and commitment have made a lasting impact, and his service will be greatly missed.”